New Delhi: The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Friday issued a notification on online PhD programmes and said it will not recognise such courses offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions.

The educational body also advised students and public, at large, not to be misled by advertisements for online PhD programmes offered by EduTech Companies in collaboration with Foreign Educational Institutes.

The warning for students by the higher education and the technical education regulators is the second such this year.

Earlier this year, the UGC and the AICTE had warned their recognised varsities and institutions against offering courses in distance learning and online mode in association with Ed-tech companies, saying no “franchise” agreement is permissible according to norms.

“In order to maintain the standards for awarding Ph.D degrees, the UGC has notified the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, Ph.D degrees) Regulation 2016. It is mandatory for all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to follow UGC Regulations and its amendments for awarding Ph.D degrees,” according to a joint order issued by the UGC and the AICTE.

“Such online Ph.D programmes are not recognised by the UGC. Aspiring students and the public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of Ph.D programmes as per UGC Regulation 2016 before taking admission,” the order said.