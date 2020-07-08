New Delhi: After a fresh controversy erupted over certain chapters being dropped from the curriculum, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday clarified that the move is only a one-time measure for the 2020-21 academic session. Also Read - CBSE Reduced Syllabus: Here's Why Deleted Chapters From CBSE Class 9-12 Syllabus Could be Problematic

The board further claimed that the reduction in syllabus announced by the CBSE is being interpreted differently. The clarification by the board came amid a row over certain chapters being dropped from the curriculum. Also Read - CBSE Reduces Syllabus 2020-21: Burden Lessened For Students of Classes 9-12 by up to 30%

“The reduction of syllabus from classes 9 to 12 has been interpreted differently. Contrary to some of the impressions being created, it is clarified that the rationalization of syllabus up to 30 per cent has been undertaken for nearly 190 subjects for the academic session 2020-21 as a one-time measure only,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi told news agency PTI. Also Read - MHRD Asks CBSE to Revise Curriculum, Reduce Syllabus by 30% For Classes 9 to 12

Rationalization of syllabus up to 30% undertaken for nearly 190 subjects of class 9th to 12th for academic purposes for session 2020-21 as a one time measure only: CBSE on reports of it leaving out topics such as federalism, nationalism & secularism from Class 11 books pic.twitter.com/qsTGVs5WRY — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

Issuing a clarification, the CBSE said that the objective of rationalisation is to reduce the exam stress of students due to the prevailing corona emergency and prevent learning gaps.

However, the board asserted that no question shall be asked from the reduced syllabus in the exams 2020-21.

“The schools have also been directed to follow the alternative academic calendar prepared by NCERT for transacting the curriculum. Therefore, each of the topics that have been wrongly portrayed as deleted have been covered under alternative academic calender which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the board,” Tripathi said.

On Tuesday, the board said in a notification that it has rationalised by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to reduce course load on students amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Among the chapters dropped after the rationalisation exercise are lessons on democracy and diversity, demonetisation, nationalism, secularism, India’s relations with its neighbours and growth of local governments in India.

(With inputs from agencies)