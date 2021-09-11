NEET-UG 2021: Despite demands from a section of students to defer the NEET-UG 2021 examination, the entrance test for admission in MBBS and BDS programmes will be held on September 12 following the COVID-19 protocols. However, ahead of the crucial test, rumours of question paper leaked have emerged, leaving thousands of medical aspirants furious.Also Read - NEET 2021 Latest Update: What Aspirants Must Wear to Exam Hall and What’s Not | Check Dress Code For NEET Exam

Notably, a news channel had conducted an alleged 'sting operation' wherein a cheating mafia was seen dealing with NEET question papers. In the explosive two-hour-long sting, #OperationNEET, the news channel alleged that the cheating mafia demanded 25 – 30 lakhs for an SC-ST seat and 60-70 lakhs for a General Category seat in government or private medical colleges. However, the channel does 'not confirm' its claims.

Following this, the All India Students' Federation (AISF), the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and others took to Twitter and demanded a high-level enquiry into the matter using hashtag #OperationNEET.

“Report of #OperationNEET is indeed serious, we cannot allow education mafia to exploit systematic loopholes leaving lakhs of marginalized students vulnerable, Dharmendra Pradhan must look into the matter & constitute a high-level inquiry committee after validating the reports ASAP”, tweeted AISF.

Echoing similar remarks, NSUI said, “Things come into #OperationNEET are very serious, as we can see seats are sold out with high rates. This is the complete failure of Modi Govt, the way Govt playing with the future of Lakh of students is really shameful. We demand a high-level enquiry in this matter.”

Congress leader Pradeep Mathur also took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government. He said, “Neet papers leaked and seats sold out with high rates #OperationNEET Meanwhile students who have a financial problem and are hard working. #ModiHaiToFailureHai.”

Later, all speculations were laid to rest after National Testing Agency (NTA) Director-General Vineet Joshi asked students to not believe such ‘fake’ reports.

“It’s fake. Students are advised not to believe such news,” India TV Digital quoted Joshi as saying.

In 2017, five people were taken into custody for allegedly leaking the NEET question paper. The police investigation had revealed that the accused used to assure students admissions in medical colleges under management quota.