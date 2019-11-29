OPSC 2019 Jr. Assistant recruitment 2019: The admission certificate has been issued by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the exam that will be held for the recruitment for Junior Assistant 2019. All those who have been selected to appear for the exam can visit the official website opsc.gov.in and download their admit cards.

The exam schedule was released on November 27. It must be noted the exam will be conducted on December 7 and 8. The board has also released the list a total of 11, 495 candidates who will be appearing for the exam.

You can access the full list of candidates here.

Here is how you can download the OPSC admit card:

Step 1: Go on the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the OPSC Jr. Assistant Admission certificate

Step 3: Click on the ‘More’ button

Step 4: Now, enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: You can download your admit card. Take a print out of the same for a future reference.

Notably, the recruitment exam is being conducted to fill a total of 30 vacancies.