OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission(OPSC) has announced a recruitment notification under which candidates will be hired for the post of Assistant Professor. The deadline to register for the post in the OPSC recruitment is Nov 25, 2021.

Interested are requested to check the latest updates regarding the OPSC recruitment process on the commission's official website opsc.gov.in.

A total of 606 vacancies are available for the recruitment process.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

In order to apply for the post of Assistant Professor, a candidate must not be below the age of 21 years, whereas the maximum upper age limit is 45 years as of Dec 3, 2021. Meanwhile, there are certain age relaxations for some reserved categories. Candidates who come under the SC/ST/ Woman/ SEBC categories are given an age relaxation of up to 5 years. For more information, all candidates must go through the official notification.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to remember

The last date to register along with the payment of the fee is November 25, 2021.

The last date to submit the online application is December 3, 2021.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission opsc.gov.in.

Click on the Apply option. A new window will be opened on the screen.

Every candidate must register first to fill in the application form.

Fill in the Application form with all the necessary documents and information.

Submit the application form by making an online payment.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.