OPSC Civil Services Exam 2019: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday started the online application process for state Civil Services Exam 2019. The last date to apply for the exam is December 10, while the window to submit the exam application fees will be open till December 16.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on opsconline.gov.in, which is the official website of the OPSC. A total of 153 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Steps to apply for the OPSC Civil Services Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official OPSC website opsconline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Apply Online’ against ‘OPSC Civil Services Exam-2019’

Step 3: On the window which opens, read the instructions carefully, enter security code and click on ‘I Agree’

Step 4: Enter the required details, upload all documents and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Download your admit card and keep a copy for future use’

Click here to directly access the Instructions page. Also, the official notification, which was released on November 5, can be accessed by clicking on this link.

In order to apply for the exam, candidates need to be graduate in any discipline from any recognised institute or university. They should also be able to speak, read and write Odia. Further, they should be between 21-32 years old; there is a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit for ex-servicemen and women candidates as well as those from reserved categories. Those with a disability, meanwhile, will get an upper age limit relaxation of 10 years.

The recruitment drive will comprise three stages-Prelims, Mains and Interview. The date for the preliminary exam will be announced by the Commission at a later date.