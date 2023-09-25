OPSC Mining Officer Application Window Reopens; Apply Till October 9

Home

OPSC Mining Officer Application Window Reopens; Candidates To Apply At opsc.gov.in Till October 9

In order to be eligible for the post of Mining Officer, candidates must hold a 2nd class degree in Mining Engineering from any recognised university in the country.

OPSC Mining Officer application window.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has opened the application window for the recruitment of Mining Officers. Applications will be accepted till September 25. Candidates will be able to apply on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in till October 9. While the vacancies have been opened for 60 posts of Mining Officer. Previously, the recruitment drive aimed to fill a total of 23 Mining Officer posts. It must be kept in mind that the candidates who have applied for the vacancy before are not required to register once again.

What Is The Eligibility Criteria For OPSC Mining Officer Posts 2023?

As far as the eligibility criteria for the Mining Officer post is concerned, the candidate should be between the age of 21 and 38 years as of May 1, 2023.

Now, talking about the education qualification, applicants should have possessed a 2nd class degree in Mining Engineering from any recognised university in India.

What Is The Selection Process For OPSC Mining Officer Posts 2023?

Applicants will be recruited for the post of Mining Officer with the Odisha Public Service Commission on the basis of their score in the written examination and the viva voce test. The examination will take place at Cuttack and/or Bhubaneshwar.

How To Apply For OPSC Mining Officer Posts 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Mining Officer with the Odisha Public Service Commission can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” link

Step 3

Next, visit the advertisement for Mining Officer and click on ‘Register’

Step 4

Register yourself on the website

Step 5

Fill out the application form

Step 6

Upload the required documents as mentioned in the form, and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 7

Last but not least, do not forget to take a printout for future reference

Candidates will also be able to apply for the Mining Officer position directly here.

To gather any further details, candidates can check out the official website of OPSC.

