OPSC MO Admit Card 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is expected to release the admit card for the posts of Medical Officer on its official website. Earlier, the Commission has released a recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon). As per the notice, the Commission will conduct the OPSC MO 2021 exam on January 23, 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM. Candidates must note that the OPSC MO Exam will end at 1:00 PM.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 198 Posts on bankofbaroda.in | Apply Via Direct Link Here

Candidates must follow the steps given below to download the OPSC MO Admit Card 2021(once released).

How to Download OPSC MO Admit Card 2021

Go to the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘OPSC MO Admit Card 2021’ available on the ‘What’s new’ section.

A new webpage will be opened.

Enter the credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and captcha.

Now click on the submit button.

Your OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download OPSC MO Admit Card 2021, and take a printout of it for future reference.

A total of 1,871 vacancies will be filled through the OPSC recruitment process. For more updates, a candidate must visit the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission, opsc.gov.in. Note, the vacancies are available under the Health and Family Welfare Department and are open in Odisha Medical and Health Service. The selection process of the recruitment drive will be based on the selection test. The written exam will be based on the MCQ. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. There is no negative marking in the exam.