OPSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission(OPSC) has announced a recruitment notification under which candidates will be hired for the post of Medical Officer, Assistant Surgeon. The vacancies are available under the Health and Family Welfare Department and are open in Odisha Medical and Health Service.

A total of 1,871 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. For more updates, a candidate needs to visit the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission which is opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

Note, to apply for the post of Medical Officer, Assistant Surgeon, a candidate must be at least 21 years of age and not more than 32 years of age as of January 1, 2021. Meanwhile, there are certain relaxations given to the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

The Application will begin on Nov 12, 2021.

The deadline to fill the application form is Dec 13, 2021.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

A candidate must have completed the MBBS or any other degree from a Medical college or any Medical Institution in India. Note, a candidate must have a ”Registration Certificate” under the Odisha Medical Registration Act, 1961.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

While applying for the recruitment drive, a candidate must pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee, which can be paid by either by Debit card, credit card, or any online form of payment. The fee is nonrefundable.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process of the recruitment drive will be based on the selection test. The written exam will be based on the MCQ. The exam will be conducted for a 3 hours duration. There is no negative marking in the exam. Before appearing for the examination, the candidate must go through the detailed syllabus. In order to avoid a last-minute rush, all candidates must keep necessary documents such as photographs, signature, and other relevant documents handy while filling the application form.