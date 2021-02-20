OPSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission on Saturday invited online applications from applicants for 504 Assistant Professor posts in different state public universities of Odisha. Issuing a notification, the OPSC said that eligible candidates can apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 on or before March 14, 2021. Also Read - UGC Recruitment 2021: Apply Now to Get Paid up to Rs 1 Lakh Per Month | Details Here

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting of online application: February 15, 2021

Last date for submission of application: March 14, 2021

Vacancy details

Assistant Professor- 504

Eligibility criteria

1) Those who want to apply for the posts should have a Master’s degree with 55 percent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

2) However, the OPSC said the relaxation of 5 percent will be given to candidates belonging to Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWD candidates.

3) Moreover, the candidates should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC.