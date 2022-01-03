OPSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Public Service Commission(OPSC) has released a recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) of Group B. Interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission on opsc.gov.in. The online application will begin from January 20, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is February 19, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 796 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - IRFC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Hindi Translator, Other Posts; Salary Upto Rs 74,000; Apply Online at irfc.nic.in

The Online Application begins from: January 20, 2022.

The last date to submit the online application: February 19, 2022.

UR: 447

SEBC: 62

SC: 109

ST: 178

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University.

Adequate Knowledge in Computer Application.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above posts must be between the age group of 21 to 32 years of age.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Section Officers will be conducted in the following successive stages.

Written Examination(Objective Type – Multiple Type Question )

Skill Test in Computer(Practical Qualifying)

Examination Fee

A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500 only. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe of Odisha, and Person with Disabilities are exempted from paying the examination fee. Candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification issued on the official website to know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details.

How to Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website — www.opsc.gov.in from January 20 to February 19, 2022.