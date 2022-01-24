OPSC Recruitment 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officers under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Empowerment. Those interested can apply for the same through the OPSC’s official website, opsc.gov.in. The online application process will commence from January 28, 2022. The last date to submit the application is February 28, 2022. For Further details on OPSC Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - NBEMS FDST Admit Card 2021 Released on nbe.edu.in; Here’s Direct Link to Download

Commencement of submission of online application: January 28, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: February 28, 2022

Vacancy Details: Through this recruitment drive, a total of 123 vacant posts will be filled.

Name of posts and the number of vacancies

Assistant Agriculture Officer: 123 Posts

Age Limit for OPSC Recruitment 2022

In order to apply for the above posts, candidates must be between 21-38 years of age. However, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/Horticulture from a recognized University. For more details on the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification.

Selection Process for OPSC Recruitment 2022

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests and interviews. The written exam for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officers will be held at Cuttack.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website — www.opsc.gov.in from January 28 to February 28, 2022.