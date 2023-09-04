OPSC Recruitment 2023: Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers Exam Admit Card Out

Home

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Admit Card For Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers Out At opsc.gov.in, Direct Link Inside

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Candidates can download the admit card from opsc.gov.in for the Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) post written exam that will be conducted on September 10.

The written exam for Asst. Director (Factories & Boilers) post will be conducted on September 10.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: The admit cards for the recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Director (Factories and Boilers) have been released today, September 4 by the Odisha Public Service Commission. Candidates who registered for the examination can visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in and download the admit card. To access the OPSC admit card, candidates must login using their PPSAN number and date of birth in DD-MM-YYYY format. It should be noted that the written examination for the post of Assistant Director (Factories & Boilers) will be conducted on September 10.

Candidates should further keep in mind that the examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10 AM and will end at 12 noon while the second shift will commence from 2 PM and will end at 4 PM.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission at www.opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, “Download Admission Certificate and Instructions for the Written Examination for Recruitment to the Post of Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers” on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials (PPSAN number and date of birth)

Step 4: Once done, your OPSC admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the OPSC admit card

Step 6: Take a hardcopy of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download OPSC admit card

About Odisha Public Service Commission

OPSC, or Odisha Public Service Commission, conducts the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various civil services of Odisha. It follows a robust, transparent, and merit-based process in all recruitments. The Commission, based upon the ideals and functions as laid down in the Constitution of India, uses advanced technological platforms and best practices available anywhere in the world. Its mission is to provide the best human resources in civil posts and services in Group A and selected Group B services and to regulate all complaints relating to pensions and arrears of government servants.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission at www.opsc.gov.in.

