OPSC recruitment notification 2019: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification inviting online applications for recruitment of medical officers (assistant surgeons) in Group A junior branch. With this recruitment drive, a total of 3278 vacancies are to be filled.

Those who want to apply can visit the official website opsconline.gov.in. The application process will begin from November 16 (Saturday) and end on December 5, 2019. However, the last date to submit application fee is December 9, 2019.

Those who have MBBS degree can apply for the post. The applicants will have to appear fro a written test, which will be on multiple-choice (MCQ) format. The exam will be held in Cuttack or Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Educational Qualification

Those who wants to apply need to have a certificate of MBBS or any equivalent degree from a recognised medical college or institutions affiliated by the Medical Council of India.

Application fee-

An application fee of Rs 500 needs to be submitted by December 9, 2019

Age limit-

The applicant should be between 21 to 32 years of age.

Salary

The selected candidate will get monthly salary of Rs 56,100 along with Dearness Allowance (DA) and others.