OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Graduate Engineering Apprentice, Diploma Engineering Apprentice and Non-Engineering Trade Apprentice. Eligible candidates can also apply for the above posts from the official website of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, optcl.co.in. The registration process will begin from January 5, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is January 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up to 250 vacant posts.Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For Placement Officer, Other Posts Begins From Today on psc.cg.gov.in | Details Here

Vacancy Details Also Read - SINP Recruitment 2022: Apply For Research Associate Posts on saha.ac.in | Details Inside

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies Also Read - NHPC Recruitment 2022 For Various Trainee Job Posts Out on nhpcindia.com | Apply Latest by Jan 17

Total Posts: 250

Graduate Engineering Apprentice: 80

Diploma Engineering Apprentice: 152

Non-Engineering Trade Apprentice: 18

Pay Scale

Candidates applying for Graduate Engineering apprentice, Non-Engineering Trade posts will receive a stipend of Rs 9000, whereas candidates applying for Diploma Engineering apprentice will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 8000.

OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification for Non-Engineering Trade Apprentice

Human Resource/Corporate Relations: MBA/MSW/Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/Personnel Management & Industrial Relation from a recognized University. For CR Apprentice, PG/PG Diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication from a recognized University.

Finance (Accounts): M.Com (Finance/Accounts) from a recognized University.

Law: LLM/LLB from a recognized University.

Hospitality Management: B.Sc. in Hospitality & Hotel Management or hotel administration/bachelor in Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT) from a recognized University.

Library: Bachelor’s of library and information science/Bachelors of Library Science from a recognized University.

Graduate Engineering: B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University.

Diploma Engineering: Diploma in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a recognized University

Age Limit

According to the official notification, candidates applying for the above posts should not be less than 18 years of age as of December 31, 2021.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts before January 25, 2022. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference. For more details on the OPTCL Apprentice application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification

Click Here: OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification