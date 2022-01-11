OPTCL Recruitment 2022: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Junior Management Trainee-Electrical (JR.MT-Electrical). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at optcl.co.in on or before February 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up to 40 vacant posts. For more details about OPTCL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 28 Posts on sssc.uk.gov.in | Registration Begins From Jan 20

Vacancy Details

Total: 40 posts

General: 28

SC: 12

Selected candidates have to undergo training for a period of 1(one) year at various units of OPTCL including Induction-cum-Orientation training at Power Training Centre (PTC), Chandaka, Bhubaneswar. The training period will be for one year.

Pay Scale For Each Year

1st Year (Trainee): Rs.20,000

2nd Year: Rs.22,000

3rd Year: Rs.24,200

4th Year: Rs.26,620

5th Year: Rs.29,285

6th Year: Rs.32,215

OPTCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification For Junior Management Trainee-Electrical posts: The official notification reads, ”Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution For SC and PWD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50%.”

Age Limit

According to the official notification, candidates applying for the above posts must be between 21 to 32 years of age.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved, SEBC categories will have to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories will pay Rs 500 as an application fee. For more details on the OPTCL Recruitment process, eligibility criteria, age limit, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

Click here to check OPTCL Detailed Notification