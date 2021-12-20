OSCBL Recruitment 2021: The Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited (OSCBL) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Banking Assistant Grade 2 and Assistant Manager Posts. The application process for the recruitment process will commence from December 29, 2021. The deadline to apply for the post is January 17, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, 725 vacant posts will be filled. Interested candidates can apply for the post from the official website, odishascb.com.Also Read - CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021: Registration Begins For Scientist, Other Posts on nbri.res.in | Apply Latest by Jan 31

OSCBL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - IIAP Recruitment 2021: Apply For 7 Posts on iiap.res.in | Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

The online application form begins from December 29, 2021.

The last date to apply online: January 17, 2022.

The OSCBL Admit Card Date will release prior 10 days before the exam.

The OSCBL Prelims Exam Date: February/March 2022

The OSCBL Mains Exam Date: April/May 2022.

Vacancy Details Also Read - BMRCL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Several Posts on bmrc.co.in; Salary Upto Rs 1.65 Lakh

Name of the post and the number of vacancies

Banking Assistant Grade 2: 470

General Recruitment: 423

Special Recruitment: 47

Assistant Manager: 255

General Recruitment: 423

Special Recruitment: 47

OSCBL Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Banking Assistant: A candidate will receive a salary between Rs 5200 to 20200 with a Grade Pay of Rs 2000.

Assistant Manager: A candidate will receive a salary between Rs 9300 to 34800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4200.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above posts must note that the maximum age limit is 32 years whereas the minimum age limit is 21 years.

Application Fee

To apply for the posts, a candidate belonging to a ‘General Category’ will be charged Rs 1000 as an application fee. Whereas, candidates belonging to the SC, ST categories need to pay a sum of Rs 600 as an application fee while filling the form.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Preliminary exam, and the Mains exam. To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited.

Click Here: Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited Detailed Notification