New Delhi: Heavy rains on Tuesday lashed parts of Telangana, throwing normal life out of gear and causing waterlogging on roads. Owing to which, Osmania University postponed all the exams scheduled for October 14-15. However, the exams schedule from October 16 will continue as planned, the university said in a statement on Wednesday.

Students must note that a revised schedule for the postponed exams will be issued by Osmania University soon.

"All exams under jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14 & 15 Oct are postponed due to torrential rains. Exams from 16 Oct will be conducted as per timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly," Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, said.

At least 13 people were reported dead on Wednesday morning after unprecedented rainfall in Hyderabad city since Tuesday evening.

The rains abated early Wednesday, but dozens of colonies both in the city and suburbs remained under water while water logging and fallen trees affected the vehicular traffic within the city and also on the national highways to Vijayawada and Bengaluru.

The heavy rains under the impact of deep depression wrecked havoc in the Telangana capital as overflowing lakes and open nalas flooded roads and colonies.