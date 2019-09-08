Osmania University MBA result 2019: The Osmania University of Hyderabad has announced the results of MBA programmes including the revised exams for MBA distance education courses on its official website. Students who appeared for the respective exams are requested to check their results at osmania.ac.in.

The choice-based credit systems (CBCS) exams were conducted from May to June and July to August.

Here’s How to Check Your Osmania University MBA Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on results links available on the homepage.

Step 3: After selecting the respective exam for which you appeared, you will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Now enter all the log-in credentials including your hall ticket number.

Step 5: After clicking the submit button, the Osmania University MBA result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Established in 1918 in Hyderabad, Osmania University currently offers courses from across the streams until Ph.D. level.