Osmania University MEd CBCS Result 2019: Osmania University Master in Education Regular for Semester 1 and Semester 3 was released on official website osmania.ac.in. The MEd CBCS examination was conducted in March this year.

Here is how you can download Osmania University MEd CBCS Result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the exam, result tab

Step 3: Now, click on the result link

Step 4: Enter your examination hall ticket number

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download your result. Take a print-out for a future reference

Here is the direct link: https://www.osmania.ac.in/res07/20190909.jsp

Osmania University, named after the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan was founded in 1918. It is the third oldest university in southern India and the first Indian university to have Urdu as a medium of instruction.