Osmania University Recruitment 2022: Osmania University has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Project Assistant, and Project Associate – I and II. Selected candidates will work in the DBT-BUILDER program funded by DBT, New Delhi. The last date to apply is June 25, 2022. Interested candidates can download the official notification from the University's website, osmania.ac.in. "NET qualified candidates are preferred," reads the official notification. The positions mentioned are purely temporary. The selected candidate will be encouraged to join the Ph.D. program as per institute rules. For more details about the Osmania University Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.

Osmania University Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

The registration process will end on: June 25, 2022

Osmania University Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7 vacant posts will be filled.

Project Assistant: 02 posts

Project Associate: 03 posts

Project Associate II: 02 posts

Osmania University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualifications: M. Sc in concerned subject / Life science with a minimum of 60% marks. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection process through the official notification shared below:

Osmania University Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

“Candidates may apply to the undersigned on or before 25th June, 2022. The application form is available at the Osmania University Press, the application along with a DD of Rs. 100/- drawn in favor of Registrar, Osmania University, and detailed CV should be submitted at the Central Facilities for Research and Development (CFRD), Osmania University. Shortlisted candidates will be informed through email and called for interview to be held at Dean’s office, UCS, Osmania University,” reads the official notification.