Osmania University PG College: Female Students Protest, Allege Security Breach At Women’s Hostel

A group of female students at Osmania University PG College in Secunderabad on Saturday staged a protest, claiming a security breach at the women’s hostel the previous night. The police reached the spot to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Female students protest at the Osmania University PG College, Secunderabad, alleging a security breach at the women’s hostel last night. Police present to probe the matter. pic.twitter.com/jY4KEoWYod — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

