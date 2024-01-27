By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Osmania University PG College: Female Students Protest, Allege Security Breach At Women’s Hostel
A group of female students at Osmania University PG College in Secunderabad on Saturday staged a protest, claiming a security breach at the women's hostel the previous night. The police reached the sp
A group of female students at Osmania University PG College in Secunderabad on Saturday staged a protest, claiming a security breach at the women’s hostel the previous night. The police reached the spot to investigate the incident.
Trending Now
This is a developing story.
You may like to read
#WATCH | Hyderabad: Female students protest at the Osmania University PG College, Secunderabad, alleging a security breach at the women’s hostel last night. Police present to probe the matter. pic.twitter.com/jY4KEoWYod
— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.