Osmania University PG College: Female Students Protest, Allege Security Breach At Women’s Hostel

Updated: January 27, 2024 9:26 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

A group of female students at Osmania University PG College in Secunderabad on Saturday staged a protest, claiming a security breach at the women’s hostel the previous night. The police reached the spot to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

