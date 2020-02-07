OU Result 2019: Hyderabad’s Osmania University on Friday announced results OU 2019 for various exams under B.A., B.Com., B.Sc., BBA degree courses held in November last year. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their scores by visiting the official website of the varsity – osmania.ac.in.

The OU Result 2019 has been released for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-semester exams held in November. The varsity had earlier declared the results for its September examination on the website on January 24.

Candidates must keep their admit cards handy as they would require their hall ticket numbers to get their results. Students must keep their patience as the website may take time to load due to heavy internet traffic.

Follow the steps to check your Osmania University Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OU – osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Exam Result on the home page.

Step 3: Click on your concerned result link.

Step 4: Enter your examination hall ticket number in the required fields. Hit Submit.

Step 5: Your result will display on your screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.