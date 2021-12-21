Osmania University UG Result 2021: The Osmania University of Hyderabad has announced the results for the various undergraduate courses offered by the university. Students who have appeared for the respective exams can check their results from the official website, osmania.ac.in. Note, the results have been released for Osmania University’s 2nd and 4th semester BA, B.Com, B.Sc, and BBA programmes. The exams were held in the month of October. For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps to download the results. Follow the steps given below.Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 708 Medical Officer Posts | Apply Via Direct Link Given Here

Here's How to Check Your Osmania University UG Result 2021

Visit the official website of Osmania University, osmania.ac.in .

. Now click on the ‘Examination Result ‘ Section available on the homepage.

‘ Section available on the homepage. You will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the relevant subject link provided from the list given.

Enter the necessary credentials such as Osmania University Roll Number, date of birth and submit

The Osmania University Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Save, Download and take the printout of the Osmania University Result 2021 for future reference.

The Osmania University UG Result 2021 will consist of details such as the name, roll number of the respective students, the name of the examination, subject details, marks secured in each subject, total marks secured, and the qualifying status and grade of the students. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the results.

Click Here: Osmania University UG Result 2021