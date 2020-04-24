Osmania University revaluation result 2020: The Osmania University has declared the revaluation results for BA, BBA, B.Com and BSC for first, third and fifth semesters examinations on the official website Osmania.ac.in. Also Read - Osmania University Result 2019: Scores Out on Official Website, Check Now at osmania.ac.in

Subjects for which the results are out:

BA (CBCS) (RV) I,III,V semester Nov/Dec 2019 Results

BBA (CBCS) (RV) I,III,V semester Nov/Dec 2019 Results

B Com (CBCS) (RV) I,III,V semester Nov/Dec 2019 Results

BSc (CBCS) (RV) I,III,V semester Nov/Dec 2019 Results

How to check your results:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. Osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Exam Result’.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen. Select your stream.

Step 4: Enter your credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Your result will now appear on the screen. Take a print out of the same for a future reference.