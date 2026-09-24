TG SET Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket likely to be released today at telanganaset.org; check exam dates and steps to download here

New Delhi: The Osmania University, Hyderabad, is all set to release the TG SET 2026 hall ticket today, September 24. The candidates who have registered for the Telangana State Eligibility Test must note that they would be able to download their admit cards from the official website, telanganaset.org, once the link is activated.
The TG SET 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on September 28, 29 and 30. The examination will be held for 29 subjects in two shifts each day. The exact time for activation of the hall-ticket download link has not been officially specified.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest update.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:
The admit card is expected to carry important information required on the examination day. Candidates should verify:
The TG SET is conducted to determine eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professor in universities and colleges in Telangana. The TG SET 2026 examination will be conducted over three days. The subject-wise schedule released by Osmania University is as follows:
|Date
|Shift
|Subjects
|September 28
|Shift 1
|Geography, Hindi, Journalism & Mass Communication, Life Sciences, Sanskrit
|September 28
|Shift 2
|Education, Linguistics, Telugu, Urdu
|September 29
|Shift 1
|Commerce, History, Library & Information Science, Management, Philosophy, Physical Education, Sociology
|September 29
|Shift 2
|Environmental Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Psychology, Public Administration
|September 30
|Shift 1
|Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Economics, Political Science, Social Work
|September 30
|Shift 2
|Computer Science & Applications, English, Law
Candidates appearing for the September 2026 examination should download their hall tickets as soon as the link becomes active and check the examination centre and shift details in advance.
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