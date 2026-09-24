TG SET Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket likely to be released today at telanganaset.org; check exam dates and steps to download here

The TG SET 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on September 28, 29 and 30. The exam will cover 29 subjects and will be held in two shifts each day. However, the official date and time for activation of the hall-ticket download link have not yet been announced.

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New Delhi: The Osmania University, Hyderabad, is all set to release the TG SET 2026 hall ticket today, September 24. The candidates who have registered for the Telangana State Eligibility Test must note that they would be able to download their admit cards from the official website, telanganaset.org, once the link is activated.

The TG SET 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on September 28, 29 and 30. The examination will be held for 29 subjects in two shifts each day. The exact time for activation of the hall-ticket download link has not been officially specified.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest update.

How to download TG SET hall ticket 2026

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website, telanganaset.org.

Go to the Latest Updates section on the homepage.

Click on the link titled “TG-SET-2026: Download Hall Ticket”.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details.

The TG SET 2026 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination.

TG SET hall ticket 2026: Details to check

The admit card is expected to carry important information required on the examination day. Candidates should verify:

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Registration/application number

Photograph and signature

Subject and subject code

Examination date and shift

Examination centre name

Examination centre address

Centre code

Here are some of the key details:

Conducting authority: Osmania University, Hyderabad

Hall ticket release date: September 24, 2026

Exam dates: September 28, 29 and 30, 2026

Exam mode: Computer-based test

Number of subjects: 29

Official website: telanganaset.org

The TG SET is conducted to determine eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professor in universities and colleges in Telangana. The TG SET 2026 examination will be conducted over three days. The subject-wise schedule released by Osmania University is as follows:

Date Shift Subjects September 28 Shift 1 Geography, Hindi, Journalism & Mass Communication, Life Sciences, Sanskrit September 28 Shift 2 Education, Linguistics, Telugu, Urdu September 29 Shift 1 Commerce, History, Library & Information Science, Management, Philosophy, Physical Education, Sociology September 29 Shift 2 Environmental Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Psychology, Public Administration September 30 Shift 1 Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Economics, Political Science, Social Work September 30 Shift 2 Computer Science & Applications, English, Law

Candidates appearing for the September 2026 examination should download their hall tickets as soon as the link becomes active and check the examination centre and shift details in advance.