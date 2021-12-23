OSPCB Recruitment 2021: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Environmental Scientist (AES) and Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE). Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of Odisha State Pollution Control Board, ospcboard.org. The online application will commence from December 24, 2021(tomorrow), and the last date to apply for the above posts is January 23, 2022. A total of 35 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For further details on OSPCB Recruitment 2021, please scroll below.Also Read - CSPHCL Admit Card 2021 Released For Junior Engineer, Other Posts on cspdcl.co.in | Details Inside

Vacancy Details Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 900 Group C Posts on mpsc.gov.in| Check Age Limit, Other Details

Assistant Environmental Scientist: 22 Posts

Assistant Environmental Engineer: 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Only Three Days Left to Apply For MR, SSR, Other Posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Education Qualification

For the post of Assistant Environmental Scientist, a candidate must have completed B.E/B.Tech Associate Member of Institution of Engineer in Civil Engineer, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science & IT/Mining Engineering/Mechanical Engineering and Electronics Instrumentation Engineering. Meanwhile, candidates applying for Assistant Environmental Engineer posts must have a qualified exam M.Sc in Chemistry/Geology & Geophysics/Statistics/Life Science/Environmental Science & Engineering/Environmental Science.

Age Limit

Candidates must note the minimum age to apply for the posts is 21 whereas the maximum age is 32 years.

Selection Process

The selection of a candidate will be done on the basis of a written exam.

How to Apply