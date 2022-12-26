OSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022: Apply For 65 Posts at ossc.gov.in. Read Details Here

OSSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Accountant under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at ossc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is till January 23, 2023. A total of 65 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process begins: December 26, 2022

Last date to apply: January 23, 2023

OSSC Accountant Vacancy Details

Accountant: 65 posts

OSSC Accountant Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Check Educational Qualification Here: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and have computer knowledge such as proficiency in the use of computer internet, e-mail, word Processing, data analysis, and presentation. Candidates planning to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection process through the recruitment notification shared on the official website.

OSSC Accountant Age Limit

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 23, 2023, through the official website — ossc.gov.in.

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in Look for the registration link. Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload the documents. Pay the application form. Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.