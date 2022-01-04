OSSC Admit Card 2022: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission(OSSC) has announced the Admit Card for Document Verification for the post of JE(Electrical)-2016. Those Candidates who have qualified for the Certificate verification round can download their Admit Card from the OSSC’s official website, ossc.gov.in. The Odisha Staff Selection Commission will conduct the document verification for the post of JE(Electrical) from January 06, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps through which you can download the Admit card. Follow the steps given below.Also Read - AGHC Recruitment 2022: Only Three Days Left to Apply For These Posts on aghcrecruitment.net

Visit the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, ossc.gov.in .

. Go to the ‘ Whats News Section ‘ present on the home page.

‘ present on the home page. Click on the link that reads,” Download Admission letter for Certificate verification for the post of JE(Electrical)-2016, ” option. Now click on the ” Click Here to Download the Admission Letter ” option.

” option. Now click on the ” ” option. Enter the credentials such as application sequence number, date of birth, the captcha code, and submit.

OSSC Admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the OSSC Admit Card for future reference.

CLICK HERE To Download the OSSC Admit Card 2022