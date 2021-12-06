OSSC Answer Key 2021: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission(OSSC) has released the OSSC Answer Key 2021 for the post of Junior Stenographer on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the post can download the Provisional Answer Key from the OSSC’s official website, ossc.gov.in.Also Read - UCIL Recruitment 2021: Submit Application Form For 16 Foreman Posts By Dec 15 | Details Here

Important Dates

The OSSCAnswer Key was released on December 4, 2021.

Candidates can raise objections by December 7, 2021.

OSSC Answer Key 2021 : Steps to Download

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission, ossc.gov.in.

Click on the notification that reads, ” “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Language Test of Junior Stenographer (HOD)-2017 to be held on 29.11.2021 ” available on the ‘What’s New’ section.

” available on the section. A new window will open.

Enter the credential such as roll number, date of birth, select paper name, and enter the captcha. Now Click on the ‘Login’ option.

Following this, the Answer Key would appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the OSSC Answer Key for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can download the OSSC Answer Key 2021.

CLICK Here: Direct Link to download OSSC Answer Key 2021.

Note, the OSSC Answer Key has been released for the Language Test paper – Odia and English. The exam was conducted on November 29, 2021, through Computer Based Recruitment Exam(CBRE)mode. Candidates should note that they will be able to raise objections, if any, against the Provisional Answer Key on the official website. Candidates must submit supporting documents while raising objections against the Provisional Answer Key till December 07, 2021.