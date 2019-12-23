OSSC CPSE Mains 2020: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2016 on its official website.

Here’s How to Check OSSC CPSE Mains Exam Schedule 2020:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link which says, ‘CPSE-2016: PROGRAMME FOR MAIN WRITTEN EXAMINATION’.

Step 3: A new page will open with a PDF document.

Step 4: Check the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2016 schedule.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the schedule for future use.