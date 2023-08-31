Home

OSSC CTS Main admit card 2023 released; Download at ossc.gov.in

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,225 vacancies, of which 1,008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Download the OSSC CTS Main admit card.

The admit card for the JE (Civil) exam under the Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2023 has been issued by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission. The CTS Main exam 2023 will be taking place on September 3 this year between 2 PM and 5 PM. Candidates can download the admit cards from OSSC’s official website at www.ossc.gov.in. The latest recruitment drive by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission will be filling 1,225 vacancies in total. These include 1,008 jobs for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post in various departments and 217 as an Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Candidates shall carry with them a hard copy of the admit card in the exam hall every time they come for the examination. Additionally, they must also have a colour passport-size photograph of themselves as they visit the exam center. The crucial details such as Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, and Address mentioned on the OSSC CTS Admit Card must match with the aspirant’s identity proof.

Details To Look For In The OSSC Admit Card 2023

We bring to you a list of crucial details one should cross-check on the OSSC CTS Admit Card 2023:

The name of the examination

Name of the applicant

Name of the applicant’s father

Name of the applicant’s mother

The gender of the applicant

Candidate’s registration number

Date of birth of the applicant

Roll number of the applicant

The date of the exam

The exam center allotted to the applicant

Timing of the examination

How To Download CTS Mains 2023 Admit Card?

If a candidate wishes to download the admit card for the CTS Mains 2023, they can go as per the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

The first thing to do is go to the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission at www.ossc.gov.in

Step 2

As you reach the homepage, go to the CTS Mains 2023 admit card link

Step 3

Enter your login details and press the ‘submit’ button

Step 4

Check your roll number and download your admit card for the CTS Mains 2023

Step 5

Finally, do not forget to take a printout for future reference

To gather any further details, candidates can go to – https://www.ossc.gov.in/Public/OSSC/Default.aspx.

