OSSC SI Admit Card 2021: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission(OSSC) has announced the Mains Admit Card for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise Post on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit card from the OSSC's official website, ossc.gov.in.

OSSC SI Admit Card 2021: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, ossc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Download Admission Letter for Main Written Examination for the post of Sub-Inspector of Excise -2019. [Advt No.4734/OSSC Dated 31.12.2019] present in the What’s New Section.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the Direct link given here: Click Here

Now click on the ‘Click Here to Download the Admission Letter’ option beside the link given above.

Now enter the application sequence number, date of birth, and submit.

OSSC SI Admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the OSSC SI Admit Card for future reference.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Main written exam for Sub Inspector of Excise posts from December 6, 2021, to December 8, 2021. The OSSC Mains Exam will be conducted in three sessions. The exam will be conducted through Computer Recruitment Examination (CBRE) Based mode.