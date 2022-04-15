The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains admit card for the post of Primary Investigator 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of OSSC i.e. ossc.gov.in. According to the date announced by the commission, the Main written examination for the post of Primary Investigator will be held on April 19 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode.Also Read - OSSC Mains Admit Card 2020 Released For Food Safety Officer Posts on ossc.gov.in | Download Via Direct Link

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in Click the Primary Investigator 2021 Mains admit card link on the homepage Enter your login information and click the Submit button Check and download the admit card Download and take print out copy for future reference.

Paper I will take place from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., while Paper II will take place from 3.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. Each paper will be worth 100 marks. In both papers, there is a 0.25 negative marking for each incorrect answer.