OSSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Traffic Constable and Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC, ossc.gov.in. The online application form is yet to be announced. The deadline to register for the above posts has not been announced yet. A total of 123 vacant posts will be filled through the OSSC recruitment drive.

The online form begins: Date yet to be announced.

The last date to apply for the posts: Date yet to be announced.

Traffic Constable: 56 posts

Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant: 67 posts

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Traffic Constable: Rs. 13300 per month (for 1st year)

Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA): Rs. 13,100 per month (for 1st year)

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates applying for the Traffic Constable post must have passed +2 Examination or equivalent examination conducted by recognised Board/University or from institutions recognised by Board/University and he/she must have passed M.E standard/RSC examination with Odia as a language subject.

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA) must have passed +2 Vocational (Fisheries) from CHSE/University and must know swimming well. Candidates possessing +2 Science qualifications are also eligible to apply for the post. But, when candidates possessing +2 Vocational (Fisheries) qualifications will not be available, candidates with +2 Science qualifications will be considered for selection and the candidate must have passed M.E standard/RSC examination with Odia as a language subject.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above posts must be between the age group of 21 to 32 years.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from the official website of OSSC, ossc.gov.in, once the link is activated.