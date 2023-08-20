Home

OSSC Regular Teacher Main Exam Schedule 2023 Out at ossc.gov.in; Check Admit Card Release Date, Marking Scheme

OSSC Regular Teacher Main Exam Schedule 2023: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Main written examination for the posts of Regular Teacher from September 15 to 25, 2023. As per the schedule, the Commission will hold the OSSC Regular Teacher Main exam on September 15, 21, 22, and 25, 2023. The examination will be held for two hours. The TGT Arts paper will be held on September 15. Meanwhile, the Sanskrit teacher paper exam will be conducted on September 21. One can check and download the OSSC Regular Teacher Main exam schedule 2023 pdf by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Regular Teacher Main Exam Admit Card 2023 Date And Time

Candidates are requested to bring the admit card to the examination hall. The hall ticket can be downloaded from September 10. To access the hall ticket, a candidate must enter his/her user ID and password. Check step by step guide to download the hall ticket.

Visit the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) at www.ossc.gov.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download OSSC Regular Teacher Main Exam Admit Card 2023.” Enter the login details and click on the submit option. Your OSSC Regular Teacher Main exam hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

OSSC Regular Teacher Main Exam Marking Scheme

For each wrong answer, there is a negative marking. A total of 15o questions will be asked in the paper. For more details, refer to the table below.

