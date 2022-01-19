OSSC Statistical Assistant Admit Card 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will soon release the Admit Card for the post of Statistical Assistant on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the OSSC Main Written Exam for the Post of Statistical Assistant can download the admit card from the official website, ossc.gov.in. The Commission will conduct the main written examination for the post of Statistical Assistant on January 28, 2022.Also Read - ICSI CSEET Jan 2022, CS Foundation Results Declared at icsi.edu | Download Via Direct Link Given Here

How to download OSSC Statistical Assistant Admit Card 2022 Also Read - BDL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 82 Posts on bdl-india.in | Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details