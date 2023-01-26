Home

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply For 7483 Posts at osssc.gov.in; Salary Upto ₹ 92300

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: The Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Nursing Officer at osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: The Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Nursing Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at osssc.gov.in from January 27, 2023. The last date for submission of the application form is February 17. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 7483 posts of District Cadre Group C posts of Nursing Officer will be filled in all 30 District establishments and 13 Medical College and Hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha. One can check the important dates, vacancies, official website, and other details here.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

The online registration process begins: January 27, 2023

Last date to apply: February 17, 2023

OSSSC Nursing Officer Vacancy

District Cadre Group C posts of Nursing Officer: 7483 posts

OSSSC Nursing Officer Salary

Nursing Officer: Pay Scale: 29200-92300, Pay Matrix Level-8 Cell-01

OSSSC Nursing Officer Application Fee

No Examination Fee is payable for the post

OSSSC Nursing Officer Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

How to Apply For OSSSC Nursing Officer Jobs?

Visit the official website of the Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) at osssc.gov.in.

Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic information.

Now login into your account by using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee. Submit the application form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.