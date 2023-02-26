Home

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Panchayat Executive Officer, JA | Notification And Steps To Apply Here

Out of the 5396 vacancies, 3099 vacancies are for Junior Assistant and 2297 vacancies are for Panchayat Executive Officer.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has notified 5396 vacancies of Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO). The candidates who are eligible and interested for the post can apply online through the official website of the commission i.e. www.osssc.gov.in. The candidates must also note that the application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 27.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps key details below:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5396 vacancies

The candidates age should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

For the post of JA candidates should have passed +3 pass in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with computer skills.

For the post of PEO candidates should have passed +2 (12th standard) pass in any discipline.

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Below, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the position:

Go to the official website www.osssc.gov.in

Click on “Apply Online”

Click on New User and register

Log in to the portal and fill up the application form for Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

