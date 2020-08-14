OSSTET 2019 Result: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has announced the result of the Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2019. Candidates can check their result on the board’s official website, osstet.co.in. Also Read - SLAT 2020 Result Declared on Official Website set-test.org | Know How to Check Scores Here

The examination was conducted on January 22, 2020.

Steps to check OSSTET 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website osstet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Click Here to Login’

Step 3: Login into your account using your Email and password

Step 4: Your OSSTET 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download a copy and save it for future reference

Notably, the result has been processed on the basis of the revised and final scoring keys prepared by the board and the OMR answer sheets. The final scoring keys, meanwhile, have been prepared after careful examination of objections to answer keys sent in by the candidates.

Besides the result, candidates can also download their OMR answer sheets and final scoring keys from osstet.co.in.