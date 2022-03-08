OSSTET Answer Key 2022: The Board of Secondary Education(BSE), Odisha has released the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test(OSSTET) Answer Key 2022 on its website. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download the Answer Key from the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.Also Read - CEED 2022 Results Declared; Steps to Download, Direct Link Here

OSSTET Answer Key 2022: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha– bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the OSSTET Answer Key 2022 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new Pdf will open.

Step 4: Save, Download the OSSTET Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

How to Raise Objections?

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the Answer Key. The facility to raise objections will commence from today, March 8 till March 12, 2022.

In order to raise objections, candidates are required to pay Rs 500 per each response. To support your objection, candidates can upload a maximum of ten documents.