OSSTET Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released the result of the 2nd Phase of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 on its website. Candidates who have appeared for the OSSTET exam can download their result from the official website of BSE, bseodisha.ac.in. The Board conducted the exam on February 09, 2022.

OSSTET Result 2021: Here’s How to Download the Scorecard at bseodisha.ac.in

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, bseodisha.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the Results section.

Click on the link that reads, “ OSSTET EXAM RESULT 2021 (2nd) .”

.” Enter your roll number, and date of birth.

Now click on the ‘Find Results’ option.

Your OSSTET Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Download the OSSTET Result and take a printout of it for future use.

Alternatively, the candidate can click on the link given above to download the result. The OSSTET Phase 2 exams were held on February 9, 2022.