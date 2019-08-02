OTET Admit Card 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Friday released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) admit card 2019 on its official website bseodisha.nic.in.

All those who want to appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will need to download OTET Admit card.

Here is how you can download OTET Admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘OTET 2019’

Step 3: Enter all the asked details including registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Your admit will appear on the screen. Download and take a print-out of the same.

The OTET Admit Card 2019 will bear details such as candidates’ name, gender, category, address, examination time, centre details etc.