OTET Answer Key 2019: The Board of Secondary Education on Saturday released the TET answer key on its official website bseodisha.nic.in.

In case the official website is down due to heavy traffic, students must wait and check in a while.

It must be noted that the OTET 2019 answer key is out for Paper 1 and Paper examination. It consists of all the correct answers that were asked in the aforesaid exams.

All those who want to raise an objection or challenge the answer key must login to the website and raise their objection.

How to download OTET Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website i.e. bseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the latest news section.

Step 3: Click on the link which says ‘OTET-2019(Prov. Scoring Key & Challenge)’.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the login page.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials.

Step 6: Download OTET Answer Key 2019 PDF file.

Since the answer key consists of all the correct answers, students can tally their answers with it.