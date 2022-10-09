OTET Registration 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will begin the registration process for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) tomorrow, October 10, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of OTET at bseodisha.ac.in. The last date to submit the OTET application form is October 19, 2022. A candidate who scores 60% or more in the TET Examination will be considered as TET pass. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEBC/ OBC, and Physically Handicapped securing scores 50% may be considered as TET Pass. The TET score will be given weightage in the recruitment process.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 871 Posts at ongcindia.com Till Oct 12. Read Details Here

OTET Registration 2022 Important Dates

OTET Registration begins: October 10, 2022

Last date to apply: October 19, 2022

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. follow the steps given below.

OTET Registration 2022: How to Apply Online at bseodisha.ac.in?

Visit the website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Click here to Apply for OTET Registration 2022/”

Enter the registration details. Log in again to the portal using the system-generated id and password.

Fill up the OTET Application form.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

OTET Registration 2022: Check Exam Paper Pattern

There shall be two papers of the OTET viz- Paper-I and Paper-II. The total duration of the test in each paper shall be 2½ hours.

All the questions will be Multiple Choice Questions, each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Questions will be set to assess the candidate’s ability to analyze, interpret and apply the subject matter.

The question papers in non-language subjects shall be bilingual i.e. in Odia and English. Following languages shall be offered in Language – I:- Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali. The candidate has to choose any one of the above languages for Language-I subject.

Language-II subject shall be English for all candidates. There shall be no negative marking.

OTET APPLICATION Fee

For SC and ST Category of candidates: Rs.400

For Other Category of candidates: Rs.600

Candidates are advised to visit OTET's Official website bseodisha.ac.in for the latest updates.