OTET Result 2019: The results for OTET 2019 is likely to be declared by the Odisha Board on Thursday.

Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website bseodisha.nic.in in case there is an update on the result.

Here is how you can check OTET Result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examinations tab

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, select OTET exam

Step 4: Now, you will be directed to another page

Step 5: Click on the OTET 2019 Result Link on the page

Step 6: Fill-in the asked details

Step 7: Your result will now be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print-out of the same.

The answer key for the OTET 2019 has already been released by the board.

The OTET 2019 exam needs to be cleared if the candidates are aspiring for teaching jobs in schools based in Odisha.