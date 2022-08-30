Osmania University Result 2022 Latest News: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the Semester Results for the various undergraduate (UG) examinations. Students who have appeared for the B.Com, BBA semester examination can download the Osmania University, OU Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the University at osmania.ac.in. As per the media reports, the University has announced the results for the II, IV, and VI semesters along with the results for all semesters backlog examinations.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA to Release NEET Answer Key, Response Sheet Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

In order to access the OU Scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her 12-digit hall ticket number. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result. Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam City Slips to Release Today at rrbcdg.gov.in. Check Details Here

Direct Link: Download Osmania University Result 2022

How to Download Osmania University Result?

Visit the official website of the Osmania University, Hyderabad at www.osmania.ac.in.

On the homepage, Click on the ‘Examination Results’ section.

Depending upon your course, click either on “UG- B.Com (CBCS) I to VI Sem July/Aug-2022 Results.” or UG- “BBA (CBCS) I to VI Sem July/Aug-2022 Results.”

Enter the login credentials such as a 12-digit hall ticket number and click on the submit option.

Your OU Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the University. Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration to Begin Today; Fill Application Form at gate.iitk.ac.in