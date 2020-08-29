New Delhi: Over 19 lakh candidates have downloaded admit cards for medical and engineering entrance exams — NEET and JEE — officials in the Ministry of Education (MoE) said on Friday. While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. Also Read - Exams Row: Keep Politics Away From Education, Says Minister Ahead of Major Examinations in September

"A total of 7.6 lakh candidates for JEE-Mains and 11.49 lakh aspirants for NEET have downloaded admit cards till today," a senior ministry official said.

As many as 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh have registered for NEET.

The exams have been deferred twice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid growing dissension over the holding of the nation-level examinations risking the lives of several lakhs of students and their parents, the pro-exam group has been claiming that students and their parents want the exams to be held as it is an issue of their higher education and career. The loss of one academic year, while no other countries have declared a zero academic year yet, will dent the future of the students later on.

The number of the admit cards downloaded proves the willingness of the students to take the exams, the education minister had earlier said.

However, protesting students contested the claim and said many candidates who downloaded the admit cards are in favour of the postponement of the exams. Downloading the admit cards does not automatically extend support to the holding of the examinations amid the ongoing pandemic.

The JEE-Mains was originally scheduled to be held from April 7-11, but was postponed to July 18-23. The NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26. Subsequently, the exams were postponed again and are now scheduled in September.

