New Delhi: A major relief came through for teachers, students and school administrations as the Punjab government provided an extension of another academic session to nearly 2,200 state-affiliated schools in view of the difficulties faced due to coronavirus.

The Punjab and Haryana Court declined a petition filed challenging Chandigarh administration's decision to allow schools to collect tuition fee and said that no school should take coercive measures like de-registration against students unable to pay their fees at this difficult juncture.

The proposal to provide an extension for school boards was decided by the state education department and approved by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The government asserted that during this period of extension, schools must ensure the safety and security of all students.