Hamirpur: Over 35 students of Navodaya Vidyalaya at Doongri in Hamirpur tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, while 11 were earlier tested positive for the virus, officials told news agency PTI.

As per updates, over 67 people, including 35 students at the school, were tested positive for COVID-19 and this took the number of active cases to 317 in the district.

According to the updates from the official, the district has recorded 281 Covid-related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The development comes at a time when four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,678, while 142 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,20,061.

Three new fatalities were reported from Kangra and one from Hamirpur district, the official said. Meanwhile, 211 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said.

(With inputs from PTI)